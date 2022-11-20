AR-based search with Live View on Google Maps soon

AR-based search with Live View on Google Maps soon2 min read . 05:59 AM IST
However, the new function will be made available only in selected cities including Los Angeles, London, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo, according to GSM Arena.
Tech conglomerate Google has added some new features to Google Maps. The American technology giant showcased the live view feature during its Search On event earlier this year. The latest updates in Maps come with the ability to search the surroundings with a smartphone’s camera.
The new feature is called augmented reality-based Live View search for Google Maps. Now, the company is prepared to roll out the upgrade, according to the news agency ANI.
As per ANI reports, the new feature works like the current Live View which helps users to navigate using the phone's camera in real time. The Live View mode will overlay arrows on top of a user's surroundings as well as point to landmarks or other places they are looking for.
The new Live View search option, using billions of Street View images, AI and AR, gives users a much better grasp of their surroundings. It also displays shops, restaurants, banks, ATMs, etc even if they are not in sight and are around the corner. All a user needs to do is enable the camera on their phone in Maps and point in the direction they need, reported GSM Arena as quoted by ANI.
The labels popping up on these facilities now have useful information such as busy hours, price range, rating, and, of course, whether it's open or not.
As per GSM Arena, a new EV charging station option is also coming allowing you to even search for compatible stations and fast charging spots above 50 kWh.
Interestingly, this feature will allow users to add another filter based on their electric vehicle’s plug type. This will filter-out stations which are nearby and compatible with their vehicle. Both these features live on Android and iOS devices in some countries where electronic vehicles are used commonly.
(With ANI inputs)
