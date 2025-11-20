Are Cloudflare and AWS back online? Here is what the official status pages say

Cloudflare is facing continued service issues on Thursday. This follows a major disruption earlier in the week. The ongoing problems have left hundreds of users across multiple regions unable to access websites and services that depend on the company’s network infrastructure.

Rising user complaints against Clouflare Outage tracker Downdetector logged more than 550 reports from users in the United States at around 8.07 AM IST, indicating persistent instability. According to the platform’s breakdown, 58% of affected users are experiencing problems with server connections, 30% are encountering issues with websites, and 12% are reporting hosting-related disruptions.

Users have reported a range of difficulties, including websites failing to load and essential services becoming unreachable.

Cloudflare confirms maintenance work Cloudflare’s official system status page shows multiple scheduled maintenance operations occurring across its global datacentres. The company stated that maintenance was in progress at the Juazeiro do Norte (JDO) facility from 05:00 to 09:00 UTC on Thursday.

Cloudflare warned that traffic might be rerouted from the affected region, potentially resulting in slight latency increases. It also advised PNI and CNI customers to expect temporary failovers as network interfaces could become unavailable during the maintenance window.

A similar notice was issued for the Santiago (SCL) data centre, where maintenance was also scheduled between 05.00 and 09.00 UTC.

The Amsterdam (AMS) data centre is undergoing maintenance between 00.45 and 06.45 UTC. Cloudflare reiterated that traffic rerouting may result in elevated latency for users in the region.

AWS issues reported but Status Page clear While Amazon Web Services shows no recent issues on its official service health dashboard, Downdetector recorded more than 900 reports from the United States earlier in the day. 71% of the affected users reported problems in the us-east-1 region, while the remaining users flagged issues with us-west-2 and us-west-1.

The reports suggest that disruptions may be affecting multiple cloud ecosystems beyond Cloudflare.

Major platforms and games impacted Downdetector has also listed several major platforms and gaming titles experiencing outages linked to the wider network instability. Popular games, including Counter-Strike, Battlefield, Rocket League, Elden Ring, Fortnite, and Apex Legends, have all reported disruptions across various regions.

Steam recorded over 8,300 outage reports at approximately 7:57 AM IST, with 79% of users experiencing server connection issues. Epic Games Store users also reported login issues, with more than 450 complaints logged at 7:35 AM IST.

Recent widespread outages highlight vulnerabilities The latest disturbance follows a widespread outage on Tuesday that affected major platforms, including X and ChatGPT. Cloudflare later confirmed that a latent software flaw in its bot mitigation systems had been triggered by a routine configuration update, causing significant traffic disruption.

In a post on X, Cloudflare Chief Technology Officer Dane Knecht apologised for the instability, acknowledging that the company had let down customers and the broader internet community. He stated that services had since been restored and attributed the failure to a bug that caused a critical service to crash.