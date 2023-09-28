Are iPhone 15 Pro models overheating due to the new A17 Pro chipset? Here's what new report suggests
Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro models are facing overheating issues, likely due to compromises in thermal design. Apple may address the issue with software updates.
Apple had introduced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models during the Wonderlust event earlier this month. The high end smartphones came with a new titanium build and the A 17 Pro chipsets compared to A 16 chips on the base models.
