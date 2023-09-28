Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro models are facing overheating issues, likely due to compromises in thermal design. Apple may address the issue with software updates.

Apple had introduced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models during the Wonderlust event earlier this month. The high end smartphones came with a new titanium build and the A 17 Pro chipsets compared to A 16 chips on the base models.

However, many users have now complained about the overheating issues on the iPhone 15 Pro models, some even going to the extent of saying that new iPhone had become too hot to much.

According to notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the cause of overheating issues in the iPhone 15 Pro series is not related to the TSMC's 3 nm process in the new A 17 Pro chipset.

Instead, Kuo noted that the heating issues are likely to be related to the ‘compromises made in the thermal system design to ahieve a lighter weight’ and reduced heat dissipation area along with a titanium frame which has reduced the heat dissipation area.

He also predicted that Apple could address the heating issues on the iPhone 15 Pro lineup with future software updates but there could be limited improvements if Apple does not lower processor performance.

Specifications of iPhone 15 Pro models: Apple has maintained the 6.7-inch OLED screen from the previous Pro Max model and a 6.1-inch screen for the Pro version. Both Pro models come with Super Retina XDR displays that incorporate ProMotion technology. They support the always-on display feature and the recently introduced StandBy mode in iOS 17, delivering a dynamic and power-efficient visual experience.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are both powered by the A17 Pro chip which Apple claims can offer unparalleled performance within the smartphone landscape, potentially reaching the levels of high-end PCs.

In terms of photography, the iPhone 15 Pro models incorporate a 48-megapixel camera, improving low-light performance and minimizing lens flare in photos. Users can seamlessly switch between focal lengths (24mm, 28mm, 35mm) and attain 5x optical zoom capabilities, extending up to 120mm. These models also offer support for 4K60 ProRes video recording and direct connectivity to external drives through the USB-C port.

