Are iPhone users flocking to iOS 26 ahead of big AI update? Apple shares official data

Apple has had a tough time getting its iOS 26 update to users. The company had hoped that after all the AI delays with iOS 18, it would be able to turn a new leaf with iOS 26, but that didn't turn out to be the case, as users reported various problems with the update such as battery drain, performance issues, Liquid Glass’ legibility-related problems and more.

With all of that in mind, one would assume that the iOS 26 adoption rate would be much lower compared to other iOS versions. However, that doesn't totally seem to be the case, as per the latest data released by Apple.

iOS 26 adoption data: As per the latest Apple data, 74% of all iPhones released in the last four years are now running iOS 26. Around 20% of users are on iOS 18, while 6% remain on older versions.

In terms of adoption across all iPhones, 66% are now running iOS 26, while 24% are on iOS 18 and 10% on earlier versions.

Last year, iOS 18 adoption stood at 76% for iPhones released in the previous four years and 68% across all iPhones. Similarly, iOS 17 saw comparable numbers, with 76% adoption among iPhones released in the last four years and overall adoption at 66%.

Certainly, there is a drop in iOS 26 adoption compared to the older versions. However, it hasn't been a major drop of tens of percentage points as some had predicted.

Meanwhile, iPhone users who have already upgraded to iOS 26 will have a few exciting months ahead of them, as the first drop of Siri’s AI features will likely occur with the iOS 26.4 update. However, the revamped Siri project has run into a few testing issues, as per a Bloomberg report, and some of the features could potentially be delayed to iOS 26.5 or even iOS 27.

OS Version Modern iPhones (released in last four years) All iPhones iOS 26 74% 66% iOS 18 76% 68% iOS 17 76% 66%

Meanwhile, the Cupertino-based tech giant has also shared the latest adoption data for iPadOS 26, which it says is now running on 66% of all devices released in the last four years and 57% of all iPads. The comparative numbers for iPadOS 18 were 63% for devices released in the last four years and 53% for all iPads.