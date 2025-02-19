Chinese brands Oppo and OnePlus are reportedly advancing a silicon-carbon battery with 8,000mAh capacity and 80W fast charging. Developed at Ouga Lab, it aims to enhance battery life and efficiency, with potential use in future flagship models like OnePlus 13 successor and Oppo Find X8 series.

Chinese smartphone manufacturers Oppo and OnePlus are reportedly working on an advanced silicon-carbon (Si/C) battery boasting an impressive 8,000mAh capacity. According to information shared by a well-known tipster on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, this next-generation battery will support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, mirroring the capabilities of the companies' existing flagship devices.

The development of the new battery is said to be taking place at Ouga Lab, the combined research and development division of Oppo and OnePlus. The tipster, Digital Chat Station, claims that the latest battery will increase the silicon content to 15 percent, a significant leap from the 6 percent silicon content seen in OnePlus’ Ace 3 Pro, which was launched last year.

This development is expected to place Oppo and OnePlus at the forefront of battery innovation, with Chinese manufacturers leading the charge in advancing silicon-carbon battery technology. These batteries are expected to deliver enhanced energy density and improved longevity compared to conventional lithium-ion alternatives.

It remains uncertain whether the 8,000mAh battery will be integrated into upcoming Oppo and OnePlus smartphones. However, if these tech giants decide to adopt this technology, it is plausible that it could feature in future flagship models such as the OnePlus 13 successor or the anticipated Oppo Find X8 series.

The race to develop high-capacity batteries is intensifying among Chinese smartphone brands. Reports from December last year suggested that both Xiaomi and OnePlus were working on devices equipped with 7,000mAh batteries, with potential launches expected in 2025. Current flagship models, such as the Xiaomi 15 Pro and the OnePlus 13, already offer battery capacities of 6,100mAh and 6,000mAh, respectively.