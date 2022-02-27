Are virtual worlds safe for children?

DR. KOWERT: Virtual reality is just another tool that adds to the collection of communication tools that we already have. It’s unfamiliar, and it’s new, but new tools will continue to come out. They will neither save you nor destroy you. But they can be very useful. You, as the parent, have to teach your kids how to behave. If someone steals your shovel in the real world, you don’t push them or hit them or say mean things to them. The virtual world is not that different. We have to be unafraid to have the conversation about what goes on in there and how to navigate it. Play with them so you can show them that they can always block someone, or just take the headset off. Ask them how their day in RuneScape went. These are your kids and this is what they’re interested in. If you can sit through a 3-year-old’s soccer game, you can sit through a conversation about a virtual game.

