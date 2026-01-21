Are Yahoo Mail and Aol down? Thousands of users report issues in the US

Yahoo Mail and AOL users across the United States reported significant service disruptions on Tuesday morning, according to outage tracking platform Downdetector.

Spike in complaints around 10:30 AM EST Downdetector data showed that more than 14,000 Yahoo Mail users flagged issues around 10:30 AM EST. At the same time, over 7,000 AOL users also reported problems, indicating a simultaneous outage affecting both services.

Many users also said they were seeing a “too many requests” error while trying to access Yahoo services. The message was reported across multiple platforms, including Edge, Yahoo Finance, and Yahoo Mail, further adding to the disruption experienced during the outage.

Website access and login issues dominate Among Yahoo Mail users, the majority of complaints were linked to website access. Downdetector noted that 63% of affected users faced issues with the website, while 34% reported login-related problems. A smaller share, around 3%, said they experienced difficulties with the mobile app.

Reportedly, AOL users reported a similar pattern. About 53% of complaints were related to website issues, followed by 44% linked to login problems. Around 3% of users flagged that they encountered issues with AOL search.

As the alleged issues persisted, several users took to social media platforms to share their experiences and voice frustration. Posts described repeated login failures, pages failing to load, and error messages appearing across Yahoo and AOL services.

Users vent frustration on social media Several users shared real-time reactions on X as the outage unfolded, posting about errors and access issues while adding humour and frustration to the conversation.

An X user with the handle @cmonkman1 wrote, “Yahoo is down right now. that is the message it gives.”

Another user, @theharneetsingh, tweeted, “Yahoo Mail is down. Please respect my ancient inbox during this difficult time.”

Concerns were also evident among other users. “Is Yahoo down I’m gonna have a panic attack,” posted @leandek15.