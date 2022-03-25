Are you struggling with Wordle 279 for March 25? Check here for hints, solution

Are you struggling with Wordle 279 for March 25? Check here for hints, solution1 min read . 11:22 AM IST
- Wordle 279 is one of the more challenging one compared to what has come up in the recent weeks. Here are the hints and solution for Wordle 279
Wordle is back with yet another word of the day for word game lovers. Wordle 279 is one of the more challenging one compared to what has come up in the recent weeks. This also comes a day after yesterday's easy word puzzle. For the unversed, Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.
For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 279 hints and clues for March 25:
Wordle 279 answer for March 25:
The answer for Wordle 279 is ‘DEPOT’.
