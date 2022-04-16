Are you struggling with today's Wordle answer? Wordle 301 for April 16 is not a tough one but more like a confusing one. After Wordle 300, the answer for which was part of everyday conversation, it can be noted that today's word too is part of common everyday language. A big hint for today's answer would be that it is a part of our body.

Know more about this viral word game: Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.

For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 301 hints and clues for April 16:

The word starts with C

The word ends with K

The word has two vowels in it

Both vowels are the same alphabet

Wordle 301 answer for April 16:

Wordle 301 answer for April 16 is 'CHEEK'.