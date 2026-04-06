‘Argue with Dario’: Anthropic's head of growth says Claude maker encourages employees to call out its CEO publicly

While most companies do not see dissent from employees on a favourable note, Anthropic’s head of growth, Amol Avasarala, has revealed that the AI startup maintains an open culture where it actively encourages employees to disagree publicly with the company’s top leadership, including CEO Dario Amodei.

Speaking on an episode of Lenny’s Podcast, Avasarala said the company promotes a culture of transparency through internal Slack channels, where employees share their work and ideas in public “notebooks” accessible to other employees of the company, and are used as a ‘Twitter feed’ where staff can share thoughts on various topics.

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“You can go and join the Slack channel, the notebook channels of people in research and all these other areas, and you can learn whatever you want,” Avasarala said.

According to Avasarala, not only is the leadership transparent with employees on various topics, but they are also actively encouraged to question and disagree with leadership in public forums inside the company.

“That openness where we even encourage, like, people can just argue with Dario,” he said.

Giving further details on the notebooks, Avasarala said, “It’s an internal feed where not everyone has one, and you basically share your internal thoughts. It’s a way to keep people updated on what’s working. It’s a way where people share provocative things.”

Employees argue with CEO Dario Amodei Avasarala shared an example from an all-hands meeting inside the company where Amodei made a comment that an employee disagreed with. Instead of raising the issue privately, the employee posted directly in the CEO’s Slack notebook channel to show their disappointment.

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“The person goes onto Dario’s notebook channel and just says, like, ‘Hey, I didn’t appreciate how you said this or that.’ And then it sparked a whole big debate,” Avasarala said.

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“It’s encouraged… go to leadership and disagree with them, challenge them publicly, and I think that just leads to a level of trust,” he added.

Notably, Anthropic’s Claude AI has seen rapid growth over the last year or so, with its chatbot being widely recognised as among the best, if not the best, coding AI tools out there.

Avasarala linked the culture of openness created by Anthropic’s management to a “very deep sense of togetherness”. He went on to give credit for the company’s growth to both this culture and the talented group of people it employs.

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“The talent combined with that culture is just this secret source that is the reason that I think we are as successful as we are,” he added.