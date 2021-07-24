ARM designs bendable chip that can fit in almost everything

The new PlasticARM chip is only a concept though, so it’s going to be a few years before we see anything like this on a real device. The 32-bit chip uses ARM’s most basic design (Cortex M0), 128 bytes of RAM and 456 bytes of ROM, but it’s still 12 times “more complex" than previous “state-of-the-art flexible electronics", according to ARM. The company partnered with flexible circuits maker PragmatIC to develop the chip. ARM has also published a research paper in scientific journal Nature on the chip.