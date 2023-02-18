AI likely to replace THESE jobs in the future, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna reveals

Artificial Intelligence is shaping the future of humanity across nearly every industry. IBM CEO Arvind Krishna thinks the aggressive pace of the new-age technology might soon take over, "clerical white-collar work".

In an interview with Financial Times, Krishna has called the explosion of language-based AI ChatGPT an "incredible" market moment but has shared jobs that might become endangered soon due to technology.

According to Krishna, fields like customer service, human resources, and positions within finance and health care could all see automation.

He said AI can solve the labour shortage problem globally. "We do have a shortage of labor in the real world and that’s because of a demographic issue that the world is facing... the United States is now sitting at 3.4% unemployment, the lowest in 60 years. So maybe we can find tools that replace some portions of labor, and it’s a good thing this time," Krishna told Financial Times.

And, AI replacing jobs in the healthcare and finance field is "regulatory work". IBM partnered with McDonald's in 2021 to help the fast-food chain automate its drive-thru lanes.

IBM is also responsible for the supercomputer Deep Blue which defeated Garry Kasparov in a 1997 chess match and Watson, a machine that won “Jeopardy!" in 2010.

Further, Krishna said that artificial intelligence is capable of managing "things like drug discovery or in trying to finish up chemistry".

And, the technology could do “90%" of the data processing needed for “promoting people, hiring people, moving people" while the final judgment calls are still left in human hands.

" I do think clerical white collar work is going to be able to be replaced by this," Arvind Krishna added saying there are hundreds of such processes inside every enterprise.

Further, AI may take over customer services too, Krishna said.

"A much better answer at maybe around half the current cost," according to Krishna. “Over time, it can get even lower than half, but it can take half out pretty quickly".