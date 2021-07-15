Mumbai: Five skills, including artificial intelligence and adaptability, can future-proof workforce in a post-pandemic world, according to a global study by Randstad RiseSmart.

Of these skills, which also include creativity, blockchain, and affiliate marketing, artificial intelligence has emerged as one of the hottest skills to have, according to the study which surveyed HR professionals and employees across several regions including India.

"AI's demand is only set to increase as technology adoption continues. Being a highly scientific field, employees seeking to upskill in this area have taken on a pragmatic approach that translates knowledge into real-world skills and helps them develop capabilities to create data sets, build machine learning models, and use Python and/or R programming to deliver measurable results," said Randstad RiseSmart in a statement.

According to the World Economic Forum, 50% of employees worldwide will need reskilling as technology adoption increases, and this need has likely only increased given the pandemic.

The survey findings add adaptability and creativity as the next best skill to have. Having the right know-how and being able to adapt to changing trends, destabilization, industry shifts can make all the difference to how business functions today, and hence will see strong demand from employers. "When the pandemic set in, businesses had to transform their operating models practically overnight. Being able to adapt to changing situations with ease, and in an efficient manner is a sign of a strong leader," Randstad RiseSmart revealed.

Among a global pool of 1,099 HR professionals and 1,142 employees, across eight countries and 20 industries, the survey took into consideration 152 HR professionals and 154 individual employees from India, representing businesses of all sizes.

Also, blockchain, which was initially designed to be a technology to support, Bitcoin has now evolved into a revolutionary means of handling data and doing business in a digital world. As the demand for blockchain technologies in daily operations increases, so has the demand for resources with a strong knowledge of the same. "Within this space, employers have laid emphasis on identifying and recruiting talent with a strong knowledge of understanding cryptography, distributed computing, security, and consensus algorithms," the survey added.

With large-scale unrest and uncertainty in the market, trust between consumers and brands is at an all-time low. In order to remedy this, affiliate marketing is emerging as an important skill today. Being an affiliate marketer involves constantly ideating to solve problems and bring in solutions that will restore customer’s faith in brands. From research and analytics to planning and executing well-crafted campaigns that deliver measurable results, affiliate marketing has a lot of potentials to change the face of the sales game.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.