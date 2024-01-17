Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath on 17 January hailed artificial intelligence, saying it will start ruling many things in the future.

Addressing a an event organised by Pragjyotishpur University, Somnath said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “...Today we are talking about artificial intelligence (AI)...AI is around us. Every phone that you handle is actually learning you bit by bit. Every key that you use actually gives a signature of you into the system. They know who you are, what are your tastes...Everything the computer knows. You may not know, your friends may not know but the computer system knows you better than your friends. It will also grow in the days to come, AI will start ruling many things here."

Earlier on 11 January, Somnath, while outlining India's ambitious vision for its space programme, had said India will build a space station by 2035 and an Indian presence on the moon by 2040.

ALSO READ: Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2030, presence on Moon by 2040: Somnath reveals ISRO goals at Gujarat Space Conference

Reflecting on the recent successes and the guidance provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Somanath said the prime minister has always been a fervent advocate for the space endeavours of India.

"Let me look at the type of vision that the prime minister has given after this success story of the last six months. I think he also has been an ardent supporter of space programmes ever since he was the CM of this state... What he told us is that we must create continuous activity of humans' presence in space," the ISRO chief said at the International Space Conference 2024 in Gandhinagar.

“Though we have a Gaganyaan programme, it must continue over a long period leading up to a human landing on the moon and an Indian landing on the moon by 2040. It looks far away, but it's not far away. It's so close. And we must build a space station by 2035, a space station that is accessible for Indians to go there and do research...," he added.

His speech arrived on the heels of a series of successful missions and announcements by ISRO, including the launch of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft to study the Sun from the first Sun-Earth Lagrangian point (L1) and the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) to analyse cosmic X-rays.

With agency inputs.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!