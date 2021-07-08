Artists turn to NFTs to break free from traditional norms

They also see NFTs as a way to retain control over their work. Malik, photographer Abhinav Chandel and musician Sambit Chatterjee explained that the NFTs they sell include a clause that will allow them to earn royalties for future sales. This, according to many artists, was an ability they sorely missed. “If I sell my prints to someone and if they decide to sell it further, they might do it discreetly and I will never know about it. This way, at least I have a contract and I will know what’s happening with it," Chandel said.

