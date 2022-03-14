ArtPark launches robotics, AI lab at IISc

Though the fund was announced last year, it is still pending clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). “We are waiting for final approval from Sebi. Hopefully, it will be formally launched by the end of this month. We have already started shortlisting companies working on connectivity, healthcare, and education," he added. Founded in 2020 by IISc, ARTPARK has received ₹170 crore in funding from the Union government’s Department of Science and Technology and ₹60 crore from the Karnataka government. One of the first products developed at the labs is an autonomous drone ambulance, a scale model for which was unveiled at the 1st ARTPARK Innovation Summit on Monday.