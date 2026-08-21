Apple gears up for September iPhone 18 launch; Pro Max tipped to feature variable‑aperture camera: Details

As Apple gears up for its major September iPhone event, the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and an all-new foldable iPhone. The iPhone 18 Pro models are tipped to feature a faster A20 Pro chipset, larger batteries and upgraded cameras. However, a new report suggests that one of the camera enhancements could be exclusive to the Pro Max.

Variable-aperture camera may be exclusive to Pro Max GSMArena reported that Apple may reserve the rumoured variable-aperture primary camera for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, citing a claim from tipster Ice Universe. The feature is expected to be included in the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, but the latest leak suggests that Apple could make it exclusive to the top-end Pro Max model.

According to the tipster, the variable-aperture camera would require additional internal space, which could only be accommodated in the larger Pro Max model. However, no further details about the camera upgrade have been revealed.

The tipster had previously claimed that the iPhone 18 Pro Max would weigh 240g and measure 9mm in thickness, making it slightly heavier and thicker than the current iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro Max launching next month with 10 major new features

The tipster said this would not be the first time the tech giant had reserved a camera upgrade for the Pro Max model. In 2023, the iPhone 15 Pro Max featured a tetraprism telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, while the iPhone 15 Pro was limited to a 3x optical zoom telephoto camera.

What variable-aperture camera means According to reports, the variable-aperture lens on the iPhone 18 Pro Max could give users the option to manually control the aperture, much like on a DSLR. Depending on Apple's implementation, this could provide more flexibility in controlling depth of field, helping users either keep subjects in sharper focus or achieve a more pronounced background blur.

This would be the first time the tech giant has opted for a variable-aperture camera on an iPhone. From the iPhone 14 Pro through the iPhone 17 Pro, the main camera has used a fixed f/1.78 aperture.

Apple prepares for September event Ahead of its annual September event, Apple has launched a lottery for US employees who want to participate in its Event Support Experience Programme. Those selected will travel to Apple Park and assist with the company’s in-person media gathering, MacRumors reported.

The employees will be tasked with helping organize queues, checking in guests, guiding attendees, welcoming visitors and assisting security personnel during the event. Apple has told staff that the gathering is expected to be held in the first half of September, although an exact date has not yet been announced.

The event is expected to be among Apple’s biggest product showcases of the year, with the company likely to introduce new products to its iPhone lineup.

While Apple has not confirmed which products it will unveil, the preparations indicate that the company is proceeding with plans for its September launch.