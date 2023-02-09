As Big Tech’s growth and innovation slow, its market dominance endures

Shareholders have pressured many to pull back on those bets. They value these companies for the same reason regulators are scrutinizing them: they control the dominant platforms in markets with high barriers to entry. Such a franchise can print money and shareholders want that money returned to them, not frittered away on head count and blue sky bets. “Meta’s core business is one of the largest and most profitable in the world" but needs to get “fit and focused," Altimeter Capital complained in a letter to the company last October. In a November letter TCI Fund Management Ltd. said Alphabet has too many employees. Two-thirds of the company’s revenue comes from search, it noted, a business with “high underlying margins" that isn’t labor-intensive.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}