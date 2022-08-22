As crypto slumps, Goldman Sachs aims for a Wall Street built on blockchain4 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 06:08 PM IST
Goldman, JPMorgan are already processing some trades using the technology behind cryptocurrency markets
Wall Street’s biggest banks have largely avoided investing directly in cryptocurrencies. But many are quietly working to integrate blockchain, the technology behind crypto, into trading and other businesses.