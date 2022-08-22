As crypto slumps, Goldman Sachs aims for a Wall Street built on blockchain

At Goldman, Mathew McDermott runs the digital-asset group, which has about 70 full-time staffers specializing in areas such as engineering, compliance and legal and government affairs. Mr. McDermott said he was a skeptic when he first heard of the blockchain, but no more. The same is true of many top Wall Street bankers, who initially scoffed at the idea that bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies were more than a fad.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}