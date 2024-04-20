Technology
As sanctions return to Venezuela, OVL has a problem on its hands
SummaryIndia's oil-for-dividends deal with Venezuela faces uncertainty due to impending US sanctions, leaving ONGC Videsh Ltd seeking new solutions for oil supply. OVL is strategizing to secure crude oil amid concerns over production capacity and delivery delays.
New Delhi: The return of US sanctions to Venezuela after a six-month breather has thrown India's oil-for-dividends plan with the Latin American country into disarray, sending ONGC Videsh Ltd scrambling for new options to get the promised oil cargoes.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more