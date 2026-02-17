Ashwini Vaishnaw apologises for chaos at Day 1 of AI Impact Summit: ‘We will take efforts to…’

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has apologised for the issues faced during Day 1 of the India AI Impact Summit. Vaishnaw, while speaking to reporters on Day 2 of the summit, said that the ministry will be taking efforts to make it smoother and more enjoyable for the attendees.

“Whatever feedback you have, please share with us. We are open-minded. We have a war room operating right now... any issue which is there, please report to us. We definitely will take efforts to make it smoother and make it more enjoyable for all of you,” Vaishnaw was quoted by PTI as saying.

“If anybody has faced any problems yesterday, my apologies for that. We are working very hard. The entire team is working day and night to organise this world’s biggest AI summit, and we’ll make all efforts to make sure it is enjoyable for all of you,” he added.

Chaos ensues at Bharat Mandapam:

Notably, the first day of the AI Impact Summit had descended into chaos as the attendees of suumit faced patchy mobile network and a break down in organization.

Some companies had also claimed that their products were stolen from the stolen after the exhibitors asked them to vacae them area ahead of PM Modi's visit.

Bengaluru based startup Neosapien's founder Dhananjay Yadav had wrote his woes in a post on X. Yadav wrote, “I came genuinely excited, it was the first time the summit was being hosted in India, and I wanted to show up personally to support the ecosystem and the government’s push.”