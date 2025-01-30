Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, commended Chinese startup DeepSeek for disrupting the AI industry with its cost-effective approach. Speaking at an event, he highlighted how DeepSeek's success demonstrates that AI can be developed affordably even in India.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, has praised Chinese startup DeepSeek for shaking up the AI world with its budget-friendly approach. Speaking at an event in Odisha, he said DeepSeek's success shows that AI can be built without spending a fortune—something India is also aiming for.

To tackle privacy concerns about DeepSeek, Vaishnaw assured that India would host the AI on its local servers, keeping data secure. His comments come as India pushes ahead with its $1.25 billion India AI mission, launched in March. This initiative is designed to support AI startups, drive innovation, and create India’s own AI model in the coming months.

As part of the plan, the government has set up 18,693 graphics processing units (GPUs) to boost computing power. Vaishnaw also announced a new AI safety institution to make sure AI is used responsibly.

DeepSeek has amazed the AI world by building a powerful model in just two months with less than $6 million, using Nvidia’s H800 chips. This proves that big AI breakthroughs do not always need big budgets.

The Chinese app recently surpassed OpenAI's ChatGPT in downloads on Apple's App Store, while the cost and performance of its tools have challenged industry assumptions that China was years behind U.S. competitors in the AI race.

Vaishnaw's remarks have put the spotlight back on OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, who visited India last year and doubted whether an Indian team could build a strong AI model with just $10 million. His comments have been trending again after DeepSeek's success.

"Some people question how much the government is spending on the India AI mission. But look at DeepSeek—$5.5 million and a really powerful model, all thanks to smart planning," Vaishnaw said.

Altman is set to visit India again on 5 February, while OpenAI is currently facing a court case in India over copyright issues with digital publishers. His visit is expected to spark fresh discussions about India’s AI journey.

(With inputs from Reuters)