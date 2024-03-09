Active Stocks
Ashwini Vaishnaw launches India's fastest router with 2.4 tbps capacity. Check more features here

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday launched the indigenously developed router in Bengaluru. The IP/MPLS router is said to be the fastest in the cuntry

Union telecom and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched IP/MPLS router in Bengaluru on Saturday.Premium
Union telecom and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched IP/MPLS router in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology and Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, launched India's fastest and indigenously developed IP/MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching) router in Bengaluru on Saturday. The reouter has a capacity of 2.4 tdps.

The router was developed by the collaboration of the government's Department of Telecom, CDOT and Nivetti. Speaking at the launch event, Ashwini Vaishnaw called the moment to be a matter of pride for the country. He called the launch of the indigenously developed router to be a significant moment in the Prime Miniter's vision of Digital India.

"As you know, networking is key to entire Digital India efforts. And within networking routers, a core router like this is very, very important. So, I'm so glad that this kind of complex equipment has been designed in India developed in India and made in India," the minister said.

(More to come)

Published: 09 Mar 2024, 05:03 PM IST
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App