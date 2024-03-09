Ashwini Vaishnaw launches India's fastest router with 2.4 tbps capacity. Check more features here
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday launched the indigenously developed router in Bengaluru. The IP/MPLS router is said to be the fastest in the cuntry
Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology and Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, launched India's fastest and indigenously developed IP/MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching) router in Bengaluru on Saturday. The reouter has a capacity of 2.4 tdps.