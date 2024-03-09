Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology and Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, launched India's fastest and indigenously developed IP/MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching) router in Bengaluru on Saturday. The reouter has a capacity of 2.4 tdps.

The router was developed by the collaboration of the government's Department of Telecom, CDOT and Nivetti. Speaking at the launch event, Ashwini Vaishnaw called the moment to be a matter of pride for the country. He called the launch of the indigenously developed router to be a significant moment in the Prime Miniter's vision of Digital India.

"As you know, networking is key to entire Digital India efforts. And within networking routers, a core router like this is very, very important. So, I'm so glad that this kind of complex equipment has been designed in India developed in India and made in India," the minister said.

(More to come)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!