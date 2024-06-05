Asia’s chip giants hustle to maintain their edge over the US
Jiyoung Sohn , Yang Jie , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 05 Jun 2024, 09:25 AM IST
SummaryThe companies and governments have know-how, willpower and supply networks that likely surpass America’s big push back into chip production.
In a series of articles this week, Wall Street Journal reporters from around the world go inside the escalating global chip battle. At stake: leadership of an industry expected to double in size by the end of the decade to $1 trillion. Other installments are here and here and a visualization of the global chips battle can be found here.
