Ask an AI art generator for any image. The results are amazing—and terrifying

It captures the sentiment pretty well. Our world and how we view it has already been altered by what we see on computers. Now the computers are going to be even more instrumental in creating what we see. While we may laugh right now at how the systems misinterpret language or misconstruct an animal or human face, this will all improve at a blinding speed. All the big tech companies are figuring out how to weave this sort of AI into their products. Metais already talking about AI-generated video.