Assassin’s Creed Mirage confirmed! Details on launch, characters and more

The most awaited game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is official now. Ubisoft has revealed a teaser photo for the upcoming entry to their Assassin’s Creed franchise. Previously, leaks were reported suggesting that the new- title was codenamed “Rift" and it was initially created as an expansion to 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
Moreover, the details on Assassin’s Creed Mirage would be revealed during the Ubisoft Forward event which is scheduled for Sep 11, 2022 at 12:30AM IST/ September 10, 2022 at 12PM PT in the US. The presentation will be broadcasted across Ubisoft’s official twitch and YouTube channels.
Notably, the teaser image for Assassin’s Creed Mirage points towards a more classic interpretation of the character. Donned in the iconic white hood, with the hidden blade poking through his sleeve, the character seems to be dropping in for an assassination. This goes in line with the previous reports that suggested that Ubisoft is opting for a back to basics approach with the new game. In fact, the scope would be tighter unlike the recent open-world RPG-esque elements they implemented to the franchise, to the point where it no longer feels like an Assassin’s Creed series.
Talking about the leaked image, it shows a Middle Eastern setting which aligns with the past reports that implied that the game would be set in Baghdad. As per Bloomberg, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a result of a planned expansion to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The DLC was modified into a standalone game in an effort to fill the gap in Ubisoft’s thin launch schedule for the fiscal year. The current development is being led by Ubisoft’s Bordeaux studio and it is suggested to be running behind schedule.
Moreover, a YouTuber named J0onathan has recently revealed some new information on Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This list confirmed the aforementioned details, in addition to some latest developments. Additionally, the video suggested that Mirage was eyeing a Spring 2023 release, and was set in Baghdad, between the timeline 870 years to 860 years, during the Anarchy in Samarra. Other notes also include the addition of a String Dagger weapon, and the return of Eagle Vision, which is a mechanic that enables heightened senses.
Moreover, a YouTuber named J0onathan has recently revealed some new information on Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This list confirmed the aforementioned details, in addition to some latest developments. Additionally, the video suggested that Mirage was eyeing a Spring 2023 release, and was set in Baghdad, between the timeline 870 years to 860 years, during the Anarchy in Samarra. Other notes also include the addition of a String Dagger weapon, and the return of Eagle Vision, which is a mechanic that enables heightened senses.