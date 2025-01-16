Google has unveiled a new partnership with The Associated Press (AP), focusing on enhancing its artificial intelligence (AI) products powered by the Gemini AI models. The tech giant has stated that the collaboration will provide a feed of real-time information from the US-based news agency. This is expected to improve the accuracy and relevance of responses generated by the Gemini platform.

While the details of the deal remain sparse, the partnership is likely to grant Gemini access to timely, structured news content. This could help the platform provide more up-to-date and informed outputs, aligning with the growing demand for AI models to remain current with fast-moving news cycles.

As per Gadgets 360, Google's move comes shortly after OpenAI, a key competitor in the AI sector, signed similar agreements with several major media organisations, including Condé Nast, Vox Media, and News Corp. These partnerships are a response to the increasing need for high-quality, reliable data to train large language models (LLMs), which have become more sophisticated and require ever-greater datasets.

One of the primary advantages of such collaborations is access to firewall-protected content, which typically is not accessible via traditional web crawling methods. This allows AI companies like Google to continue training their models without the risk of copyright infringement.

Additionally, the report added that the structured nature of the data provided by news platforms facilitates easier integration into AI systems, potentially speeding up the process of refining the technology.

Though the financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, Google’s announcement suggests that AP's real-time feed will enhance the quality of results produced by Gemini, helping the AI platform stay competitive in the rapidly evolving market.