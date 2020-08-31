Asus enters commercial PC market; will launch up to 12 devices in September

Taiwanese PC company Asus on Monday announced its entry into the commercial PC segment with a new range of notebooks, desktops, all-in-ones and mobile workstations made for enterprise customers. The company plans to launch 10-12 products in commercial category in the domestic market in September and is working on collaborations with system integrators and channel partners across India.

Asus will also offer value-added services to enterprise customers such as warranty extension, accidental damage protection, hard disk retention and priority service.

According to IDC (International Data Corporation), remote working led to record sales of laptops in commercial segment. Enterprise notebook purchases reached an all time high with shipments growing by 105.5% YoY (year on year) in June quarter. Growing at 55% year on year and 5.1% market share in India, Asus was the fifth leading PC brand in India. Procurement of notebooks by SMBs also grew by 12.1% y-o-y.

“We have been planning to enter the commercial segment this year. With the expertise and understanding that we have gained about the Indian market, we feel time has come for us to foray into commercial segment," said Dinesh Sharma, business head, commercial PC and smartphone, system business group, Asus India.

“By getting into commercial segment our reach has grown two times as the segment accounts for 50% of the PC sales in India," added Singh.

Elaborating on the role of partnerships in the commercial segment, especially with system integrators, who are responsible for providing overall solution to the organisations, Singh explains, though some online platform like Amazon have started B2B sales, a large part of PC sale still happen offline and 90% of commercial business is offline. Apart from very small start-ups which buy laptops like consumers, most organisations have to look at multiple things such as networking and software solutions and for that they will depend on system integrators.

Asus will work closely with the system integrator channel in the country, adds Singh.

Among rivals, HP was the only brand to register positive annual growth rate in the commercial segment with 11.8% YoY growth in shipments in June quarter, as per IDC. Despite, decline in shipments, Lenovo also had a strong quarter with shipments growing 31.6% YoY, on back of demand across SMB, enterprise and consumer segments.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated