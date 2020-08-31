Asus enters commercial PC market; will launch up to 12 devices in September

Elaborating on the role of partnerships in the commercial segment, especially with system integrators, who are responsible for providing overall solution to the organisations, Singh explains, though some online platform like Amazon have started B2B sales, a large part of PC sale still happen offline and 90% of commercial business is offline. Apart from very small start-ups which buy laptops like consumers, most organisations have to look at multiple things such as networking and software solutions and for that they will depend on system integrators.