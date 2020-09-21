Asus launches new range of laptops, PCs designed for professional use

Asus India has launched new range of laptops focusing on commercial use. The new portfolio of commercial PC products has been launched under the brand of Asus ExpertBook and Asus ExpertCenter.

The company claims that the new products have been customized for the needs of Indian enterprise users under Asus’s Made for India initiative. The new Asus ExpertSeries is powered by Intel chipsets.

The laptops in the new ExpertBook range include ExpertBook B9 (B9450FA), ExpertBook P2 (P2451FB), and four laptops in the ASUSPRO ExpertBook P1 series (P1440FA, P1410CJA, P1545FA, and P1510CJA)

The desktop range in the ExpertCenter range includes ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D3(D340MC), ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D6 (D642MF) and flagship ASUSPRO ExpertCenterD8 (D840SA)

The company also launched two all in ones called ASUSAiO (V222FA) and ASUSAiO (V241FA).

The Asus ExpertBook B9 is the flagship model in the Expertbook range. The 14-inch business laptop weighs 995 grams with 14.9mm-thin profile.

According to the company, the laptop series gets a frameless four-sided NanoEdge display which helps the 14-inch panel fit into a standard 13-inch laptop chassis.The screen comes with a 94% screen-to-body ratio.

The ExpertBook B9 is expected to deliver up to 24 hours of runtime and features like ErgoLift hinge, Amazon Alexa support, and a Harman Kardon-optimized audio system.

The laptop comes with 10th Gen Intel Core processor, dual-storage design with up to two PCIe 3.0 x4 SSDs that support up to 4 TB and up to 16GB of RAM. For connectivity, the laptop gets Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax).

The ports include two Thunderbolt 3 and HDMI ports. The laptop also gets Asus NumberPad 2.0 built into the touchpad for data entry and simultaneous trackpad functionality,

In terms of safety and security, the B9 gets integrated Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM) security chip to keep business-critical data safe and a built-in IR camera for biometric logins.

The new range of laptops and PCs will be available soon at As Exclusive Stores(only B9 and AiO), Amazon.in, Croma.com, Croma Retail Stores, Flikpart.com, RelianceDigital.in, Reliance Digital Retail Stores, and leading Commercial PCchannel partners.

Here’s the pricing of the new range:

ASUS ExpertBookB9 (B9450FA): ₹ 102,228 onwards

102,228 onwards ASUS ExpertBook P2 (P2451FB): ₹ 58,697 onwards

58,697 onwards ASUSPRO ExpertBook P1 Series: ₹ 25,323 onwards

25,323 onwards ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D8 (D840SA): ₹ 55,429 onwards (inclusive of a monitor)

55,429 onwards (inclusive of a monitor) ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D6 (D642MF): ₹ 29,669 onwards (inclusive of a monitor)

29,669 onwards (inclusive of a monitor) ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D3 (D340SMC): ₹ 27,429 onwards (inclusive of a monitor)

27,429 onwards (inclusive of a monitor) ASUS AiO (V241FA): ₹ 58,466 onwards

58,466 onwards ASUSAiO (V222FA): ₹ 25,839 onwards

