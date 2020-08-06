Asus has launched a new Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop Zephyrus G14. The company’s flagship product is powered by AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor with up to 8 cores and 16 threads. The new machine comes with an intelligent cooling system, up to an RTX 2060 MaxQ GPU from NVIDIA and up to an UHD resolution Pantone validated 100% sRGB color accurate display. The company has also launched ZenBook 14, VivoBook S S14, VivoBook Ultra K15, VivoBook Ultra 14/15, VivoBook Flip 14, Zephyrus G15 to the AMD portfolio.

Zephyrus G14 Features:

The laptop is 17.9 mm thin and 1.6kg in weight. It uses Magnesium-Alloy keyboard frame with a dot matrix design. Select models of Zephyrus G14 gets AniMe Matrix Display.

The laptop features GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q augmented by ROG’s boost up to 1298 MHz at 65W. According to the company, the Zephyrus G14 is the first ROG laptop to feature an Ergo-Lift hinge that lift the keyboard at a more comfortable angle for better typing experience.

The IPS-type panels get wide viewing angles that cover 100% of the sRGB range and provide 85% screen-to-body ratio. The Zephyrus range of products feature Pantone validated color calibrated displays. All display options are color calibrated right out of the factory.

The laptop also comes equipped with a finger print sensor, window 10 Home, Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, 14-inch thin bezel display, dual display output, Dolby Atmos, a 4-cell 76WHr battery, Type-C charging by 65W adapter, and 180W AC adapter.

ZenBook 14

The AMD laptop all-metal 14.3 mm-thin chassis that weighs 1.13 kg. The laptop will be powered by Ryzen 7 4700U CPU with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM coupled with 512G PCIe x2 SSD. It gets a FullHD screen with a 90% screen-to-body ratio and supports up to 22 hr battery life.

Vivobook Ultra K15 (KM513), Vivobook Ultra 14 (M413), Vivobook Ultra 15 (M513) and the Vivobook Flip 14 (TM420) are powered with up to the latest AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor and backed by 8GB of DDR4 RAM coupled with up to 512GB of PCIe Gen 3 x4 SSD.

The Vivobook Ultra 15 or the M513 comes with a Hybrid storage option of 1TB HDD + 256G PCIe Gen 3 x4 SSD. All variants come with the LED Backlit Full HD screen with a FullHD resolution. The Vivobook Flip 14 being a Convertible 2-in-1 laptop comes with a touchscreen display.

The VivoBook S S14 M433 measures less than 16 mm and weighs 1.4 kg. It comes with a 14-inch three-sided Nano-Edge display: 5.7 mm bezel and FullHD IPS panel with a 85% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by up to AMD Ryzen7 4700U processor and comes with AMD Radeon graphics. The laptop is equipped with upto 8 GB DDR4 memory, storage option of 512 GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD (Upgradable up to 1 TB), a 50 Wh lithium-polymer battery, Intel WiFi 6 with Gig+ (802.11ax) and an integrated fingerprint sensor with touchpad Trusted Platform Module.

Zephyrus G15

The laptop will be available in two variants in the same Black color; GTX1660Ti Max-Q & RTX2060 Max-Q, with up to 16 GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD along with 15.6 Full HD display with 240 Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, and 76Wh battery.

