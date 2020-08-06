Asus launches new range of laptops under its AMD portfolio: Details here

Asus has launched a new Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop Zephyrus G14. The company’s flagship product is powered by AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor with up to 8 cores and 16 threads. The new machine comes with an intelligent cooling system, up to an RTX 2060 MaxQ GPU from NVIDIA and up to an UHD resolution Pantone validated 100% sRGB color accurate display. The company has also launched ZenBook 14, VivoBook S S14, VivoBook Ultra K15, VivoBook Ultra 14/15, VivoBook Flip 14, Zephyrus G15 to the AMD portfolio.