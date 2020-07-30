Taiwanese company Asus launched 4 new additions to ZenBook and VivoBook laptop line-up. The company launched the ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/UX425), the VivoBookS S14 (S433) and the VivoBook Ultra K14 (K413). The new line up is powered by 10th generation Intel mobile processors.

ZenBook 13-inch and 14-inch

Asus claims the ZenBooks come with 4-sided NanoEdge display with 90% screen-to-body ratio and a compact all-metal 13.9 mm chassis.

The Zenbook 13-inch weighs 1.07 kg and the 14-inch version weighs 1.13 kg. Asus claims the laptops are the thinnest ever variants to feature such connectivity and an unrivaled set of l I/O ports including the DualThunderbolt, 3 USB Type C, USB Type A, MicroSD card reader, and HDMI. Furthermore, it is equipped with an IR camera for password-free face login with Windows Hello.

The Zenbook laptops get up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with up to 16 GB RAM. The laptops will be available in Lilac Mist and glossy Pine Grey hues with a spun-metal finish..

VivoBookS S14 and Vivobook Ultra K14

The VivoBookS S14 and Vivobook Ultra K14 also get a three-sided NanoEdge display with narrow bezels and provide a screen to body ratio of 85/84%. The laptops weigh 1.4 kg and are 15.9 mm thin.

The VivoBookS S14 is available in shades of Resolute Red, Gaia Green, Indie Black and Dreamy White. The VivoBook Ultra K14 offers Indie Black, Transparent Silver, and Hearty Gold colour options.

View Full Image Pricing details of the new Asus Laptops

The VivoBookS S14 is also powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce MX250 discrete graphics, with up to 8 GB RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD. The battery goes to 60% in just 49 minutes. The Vivobook Ultra K14 is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel i5 CPU with up to 8 GB RAM and 512 GB M.2 PCIe SSD. The laptops offer an I/O set with USB-C, HDMI, and SD card reader. The laptop also gets a fingerprint sensor.

