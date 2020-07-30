Asus launches new ZenBook and VivoBook laptops: Details here

The VivoBookS S14 is also powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce MX250 discrete graphics, with up to 8 GB RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD. The battery goes to 60% in just 49 minutes. The Vivobook Ultra K14 is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel i5 CPU with up to 8 GB RAM and 512 GB M.2 PCIe SSD. The laptops offer an I/O set with USB-C, HDMI, and SD card reader. The laptop also gets a fingerprint sensor.