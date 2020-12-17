Asus launches new Zenbook, Vivobook laptops: Prices and other details

Asus announced the launch of Intel Evo verified flagship model, Zenbook Flip S (UX371), Zenbook Flip 13 (UX363), Zenbook 14 (UX435) and Vivobook Flip 14 (TP470). The offerings get 4K NanoEdge OLED display that offers ultra-vivid Pantone validated colour accuracy.

ZenBook Flip S (UX371)

Powered with a 4K UHD NanoEdge OLED HDR display, the ZenBook Flip S ultra-vivid PANTONE Validated colour accuracy. The machine gets Intel Evo platform certification on the ZenBook Flip S. It comes with Intel’s 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The new ZenBook Flip S a little over 1 kg and 13.9 mm thin.

ZenBook Flip 13

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 is a Windows 10 Home laptop with a 13.3-inch display that offers a 1920x1080 pixel resolution. The Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor on the laptop is paire with 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. In terms of graphical performance, the ZenBook Flip 13 comes with Intel’s Integrated Iris Xe. The Zenbook Flip 13 comes with USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type A), Thunderbolt 4 (Type C), and an HDMI port.

ZenBook 14 (UX435)

The ZenBook 14 series comes equipped with a 14-inch 4-sided FHD LED Nanoedge touch display with a screen-to-body ratio of 92%. The laptop is powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Core i7 processor, which is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU. The ZenBook 14 gets a screen pad with ScreenXpert2.0.

VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470)

The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470EZ) is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, which offers Turbo boost frequency of up to 4.2 GHz. The Flip 14 also features Intel’s first discrete graphics card on a laptop, the Intel Iris Xe MAX. The processor is paired with up to 8GB RAM, a PCIe SSD solution and a flippable 360-degree Ergolift hinge.

Prices of the new laptops:





View Full Image The pricing of the new machines

