Asus launches new Zenbook, Vivobook laptops: Prices and other details

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 is a Windows 10 Home laptop with a 13.3-inch display that offers a 1920x1080 pixel resolution. The Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor on the laptop is paire with 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. In terms of graphical performance, the ZenBook Flip 13 comes with Intel’s Integrated Iris Xe. The Zenbook Flip 13 comes with USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type A), Thunderbolt 4 (Type C), and an HDMI port.