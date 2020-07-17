Asus Rog Phone 3 images reveal new design of gaming phone

Asus ROG Phone 3 is one of the most awaited smartphones in the world of mobile gaming. There are some aspects of the phone that have been leaked and even teased officially by the company. However, a new report gives us a good look at how the device looks like.

Popular tipster Evan Blass shared leaked images of the new Asus Rog Phone 3.The leaked images confirm the previous rumours about the device. Going by the new leak, via Gsmarena, we can see that the button placement on the device is the same as the Asus Rog Phone 2. However, the speaker grill does have a coloured accent. The glowing logo is also making a comeback with the Rog Phone 3.

Popular tipster Evan Blass shared leaked images of the new Asus Rog Phone 3.The leaked images confirm the previous rumours about the device. Going by the new leak, via Gsmarena, we can see that the button placement on the device is the same as the Asus Rog Phone 2. However, the speaker grill does have a coloured accent. The glowing logo is also making a comeback with the Rog Phone 3.

The optics on the Rog Phone 3 comprise a triple camera setup along with one 64MP lens and one 13MP unit according to TENAA certification.

The new Asus Rog Phone 3 will launch on 22 July. The company has also put up a dedicated page on Flipkart for the device. The launch event will be held online and is scheduled to begin at 8:15 PM. The teaser also suggests that the device will be a Flipkart exclusive.

The smartphone will be the first phone to launch with Snapdragon’s latest flagship chipset. Qualcomm claims that the new chip is designed for faster efficiency by almost 10 per cent for AI applications and gaming.

The Kryo 585 CPU has a higher clock speed than the standard 865, which offers a 10 per cent performance increase. The Adreno 650 GPU offers a 10 per cent boost to graphics rendering. This will be the first time a mobile chipset will be capable of reaching over 3GHz frequencies.

The phone is expected to get a display with 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. The ROG Phone 3 is also expected to come with a massive 6000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

