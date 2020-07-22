Asus ROG Phone 3 launched in India: Price and other details

Asus has finally launched the new generation ROG Phone. The Asus ROG Phone 3 was launched via an online event. The new gaming device boasts of top of line specifications and comes with new features that are aimed at a niche audience of gamers . The phone is powered by Snapdragon 865+ and comes with a massive 6000mAh battery. Asus also launched accessories with the smartphone which are aimed at enhancing the mobile gaming experience.

Price and Availability

The device will be made available in two variants. The base variant is priced at ₹49,999 and will come equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The higher variant will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and is priced at ₹57,999. Asus has launched a higher variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage but that variant will not be made available in India. Buyers interested in the device can purchase it from Flipkart from 6 August.

Specifications

The new ROG Phone 3 gets a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen. The display panel comes with 10-bit HDR10+ support and a refresh rate 144Hz which is the maximum any smartphone has been able to reach.

Asus also claims that the display will provide a 1ms of response time while the touch latency has been reduced to 25ms.

Assisting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor with 3.1GHz clock speed is the Adreno 650 GPU and UFS3.1 storage lesser lag. In order to distribute heat better, Asus has introduced a 3rd generation GameCool system, which now has 6 times larger heatsink, redesigned Copper 3D vapor chamber and a larger graphite film.

Gaming enthusiasts will get Air Triggers with haptic feedback. The new buttons support both sliding and swiping. Each of the new Air Triggers 3 can also be divided into two and provide a total of four buttons to add functionality both in-game and out.

The USB Type C port is located on the side of the phone in order to the facilitate landscape usage while playing games.

The phone will get an X-Mode which provides computing parameters with CPU and GPU performance. This mode will provide desired customizations to the user.

The camera on the ROG Phone 3 is a triple lens setup. The primary lens is a 64MP with an f/1.8 aperture. The device is capable of recording 8K videos at 30fps. The second lens is 13MP module and the third lens is a 5MP macro lens. The front camera is a 24MP unit with a f/2.0 aperture.

As mentioned above, the phone gets a 6000mAh battery which supports 30W fast charging.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated