Asus ROG Phone 3 launched in India: Price and other details

The device will be made available in two variants. The base variant is priced at ₹49,999 and will come equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The higher variant will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and is priced at ₹57,999. Asus has launched a higher variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage but that variant will not be made available in India. Buyers interested in the device can purchase it from Flipkart from 6 August.