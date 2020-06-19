Asus ROG Phone 3 leaked in video along with new features, specifications

Asus ROG phones have managed to build a strong fan following among mobile gaming fans and the company keeps pushing the ceiling with its smartphones every year. This year, the third gen Asus ROG Phone 3 is the phone to look out for. There have been several leaks about the device regarding its internals and design. However, this new leak not only tells us what’s inside but also gives a complete look at the new gaming phone.

The leakster who had shared a screenshot of the device earlier, now revealed the entire ROG Phone 3 in a short video. The video, however, showed us some interesting details about the new Republic of Gamers smartphone.

The leakster who had shared a screenshot of the device earlier, now revealed the entire ROG Phone 3 in a short video. The video, however, showed us some interesting details about the new Republic of Gamers smartphone.

Going by the leak, we can say that the back of the device is much smoother this time and still features the glowing ROG logo along with some subtle pattern on the back. The phone seems to have maintained the thickness of the device in order to hold the massive battery but the camera module still protrudes a little.

The video also shows a Tencent logo on the back of the device. The company had previously announced a special Tencent version of the device that came pre-loaded with Tencent’s top grossing gaming titles. However, that special edition phone was only made available in China.

The leaked video also comes along with a few leaked specifications. The phone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 865. A display with either 120Hz refresh rate or 144Hz refresh rate. The ROG Phone 3 is also expected to come with a massive 6000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The camera on the device is expected come with a triple lens setup with the primary lens being a 64MP unit.

So far Asus has not confirmed the launch of the device and hasn’t event revealed any teaser regarding the same.

Here’s a look at the video released by Tech Droider: