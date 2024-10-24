Asus ROG Phone 9 series to debut on November 19: Everything we know so far
Asus will launch the ROG Phone 9 series on November 19, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Recent leaks suggest a continuation of the series' design and features, including the AeroActive Cooler X for improved gaming performance and cooling.
Asus has officially confirmed the launch date for its highly anticipated ROG Phone 9 series, scheduled for November 19. This new line of gaming smartphones will feature the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, promising enhanced performance tailored for gamers.
