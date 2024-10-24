Asus will launch the ROG Phone 9 series on November 19, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Recent leaks suggest a continuation of the series' design and features, including the AeroActive Cooler X for improved gaming performance and cooling.

Asus has officially confirmed the launch date for its highly anticipated ROG Phone 9 series, scheduled for November 19. This new line of gaming smartphones will feature the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, promising enhanced performance tailored for gamers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of the announcement, leaks have surfaced revealing alleged renders and a hands-on video of the Asus ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro. Both models appear to retain the distinctive boxy design of their predecessors, complete with a flat frame and a triple-camera setup on the rear.

According to a recent report from 91Mobiles, the ROG Phone 9 Pro has been showcased in a sleek black finish, featuring a textured back panel reminiscent of previous models in the series. The device sports a flat display with a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. On the back, a modest camera bump is located in the top-left corner, housing three camera sensors along with an LED flash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report also highlights the phone's accessories, including the AeroActive Cooler X, which attaches to the rear of the device. This cooling dock not only facilitates charging but also aids in thermal management during intense gaming sessions. Additionally, the ROG Phone 9 Pro is depicted with a protective case featuring elevated corners for added durability.

In a separate leak, YouTuber GadgetsBoy provided a hands-on look at the standard ROG Phone 9 (via Gadgets 360). The video reveals the retail packaging, showcasing an angular camera bump and the characteristic textured back panel. Early impressions suggest that this iteration may offer a more premium build compared to the existing ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro.