Asus will be conducting a launch event on 15 July where the Taiwanese company will be introducing a range of new products that will be centred around digital education.

The company has sent a media invite for the event with the title "Thoughtfully Simple". The launch event is scheduled for 12 PM on 15 July. The new products are expected to be Flipkart exclusives.

The company has not announced the total number of products that will be launched or details regarding the type of products. However, it did mention that the new products have been "designed ground-up with an aim to democratize digital education". Further, they claim that the new products "can seamlessly integrate with your walk of life with minimized learning curve".

Going by the teasers, the company seems to plan on either launching Android based tablets or Chromebooks or both. The teaser shows Google Play Store icon which clarifies that the products will be based on Android.





