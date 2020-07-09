Asus’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) range of smartphones is wildly popular among mobile gaming fans in India. The third generation of Asus ROG is all set to launch on 22 July. The company revealed the launch date via its official handle on Twitter. The smartphone that is targeted at mobile gaming audience will be one of the first smartphones to launch with the all-new Snapdragon 865+ chipset.

The company has also put up a dedicated page on Flipkart for the device. The launch event will be held online and is scheduled to begin at 8:15 PM. The teaser also suggests that the device will be a Flipkart exclusive.

As mentioned earlier, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be the first phone to launch with Snapdragon’s latest flagship chipset. Qualcomm claims that the new chip is designed for faster efficiency by almost 10 per cent for AI applications and gaming.

The Kryo 585 CPU has a higher clock speed than the standard 865, which offers a 10 per cent performance increase. The Adreno 650 GPU offers a 10 per cent boost to graphics rendering. This will be the first time a mobile chipset will be capable of reaching over 3GHz frequencies.

The phone is expected to get a display with 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. The ROG Phone 3 is also expected to come with a massive 6000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The camera on the device might come with a triple-lens setup with the primary lens being a 64MP unit.

