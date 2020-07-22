Asus to launch Rog Phone 3 today: Details here

Asus will be unveiling the ROG Phone 3 in a matter of minutes from now. The new gaming smartphone will be unveiled via an event that is scheduled to begin at 8:15 PM.

Interested viewers can stream the event live through the company’s official YouTube channel or click here. The new gaming phone will be a Flipkart exclusive as the e-commerce company has already set up a dedicated page.

Another much-awaited gaming smartphone, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel was launched today in China. Similar to the Asus Rog Phone 3, the Legion Phone also is powered by the Snapdragon 865+.

The two gaming phones will be the first smartphones to feature this new chipset launched by Qualcomm. Qualcomm claims that the new chip is designed for faster efficiency by almost 10 per cent for AI applications and gaming.

The Kryo 585 CPU has a higher clock speed than the standard 865, which offers a 10 per cent performance increase. The Adreno 650 GPU offers a 10 per cent boost to graphics rendering. This will be the first time a mobile chipset will be capable of reaching over 3GHz frequencies.

The phone is expected to get a display with 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. It is confirmed that the ROG Phone 3 will come with a massive 6000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The camera on the device might come with a triple-lens setup with the primary lens being a 64MP unit.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated