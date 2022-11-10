Asus Zenbook 17 Fold priced over 3 lakh, debuts in India: All details

Asus has launched its Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in India. The laptop was revealed at CES 2022 in January earlier. Interestingly, this laptop features a 17.3-inch foldable OLED display which can be used as a large tablet or compact monitor. After folding the laptop, users can get a 12.5-inch viewing area, whereas the remaining surface can act as an on-baord screen keyboard. Notably, the screen comes with two hinges which provides smooth folding feedback.
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED: Price in India
The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes at a price of ₹3,29,990. The laptop from Asus is available to pre-book for ₹2,84,290.
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED: Specifications
The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop is powered by a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7-1250U processor with 10 cores (two performance cores and eight efficiency cores). This laptop includes 16GB 5200MHz LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.
The laptop from Asus features a 17.3-inch display which is TUV Rheinland-certified for reducing harmful blue light. It also comes equipped with Dolby Vision support and a 100 percent DCI-P3 gamut.
According to Asus, the screen offers 2560x1920 resolution in its unfolded form factor with a 4:3 aspect ratio and when it is folded, the display offers a 1920x1280 pixel resolution with a 3;3 ratio. Moreover, the proprietary hinge is tested to withstand over 30,000 open and close cycles, claims the technology giant.
In terms of connectivity, it comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports each touted to offer 4K display output and 40GB/s data transfer speeds. It gets Type-C support up to 65W of fast charging and can be topped up using any USB PD charger. Moreover, it gets a 3.5mm audio jack but unfortunately does not come with a USB-A port.
Notably, Asus states that the laptop’s display is co-created with BOE. It uses proprietary foldable hinges and it comes equipped with an ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard, which is 5.5mm thin and weighs 300g. Speaking of the keyboard, it magnetically sticks onto the screen when it is folded in a clasheel orientation.