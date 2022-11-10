Asus Zenbook 17 Fold priced over 3 lakh, debuts in India: All details

Asus has launched its Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in India. The laptop was revealed at CES 2022 in January earlier. Interestingly, this laptop features a 17.3-inch foldable OLED display which can be used as a large tablet or compact monitor. After folding the laptop, users can get a 12.5-inch viewing area, whereas the remaining surface can act as an on-baord screen keyboard. Notably, the screen comes with two hinges which provides smooth folding feedback.

