Asus Zenfone flagship Z series might soon see the light of the day. The Zenfone 7 has reportedly been spotted on Geekbench. The listing also throws some light on the specifications of the phone.

A phone codenamed Asus ZF has been spotted on the benchmarking website. This phone is expected to be the Zenfone 7. The device in the listing is powered by Snapdragon 865 which is codenamed as ‘kona’ and it also reveals that it will be running on Android 10. The processor is assisted by massive 16GB RAM which is turning out to be the new standard for flagships this year.

In terms of actual benchmarks on Geekbench, the device scored 973 in single-core and 3346 in multi-core tests. The results were first posted on 18 June. The inclusion of Snapdragon was earlier confirmed by Qualcomm at the time of the launch of the chipset. Asus is also expected launch another variant with lesser RAM. On the listing, there’s another device with the same codename that carries 8GB RAM instead.

Currently, there’s no official information about the availability of the device or the launch date. However, the company will be completing one year since the launch of the Asus Zenfone 6 or 6Z. More information will surface as we get closer to the launch date.

