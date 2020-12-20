At least 200 organizations identified in suspected Russian hacking

Of the roughly 18,000 SolarWinds customers that received the infected update, more than 1,000 experienced the malicious code ping a so-called second stage “command and control" server operated by hackers, giving them the option to hack further into the network, according to publicly available data and the three people. Command and control servers are used by hackers to manage malicious code once it’s inside a target network. Of that more than 1,000, investigators have so far determined that at least 200 were further hacked.